Sleaford opticians focuses on children’s safety

An opticians in Sleaford has put children’s wellbeing in focus for Walk to School Week this week, 19-23 May, by donating high visibility vests to a local school.

Colleagues from Specsavers Sleaford provided the brightly coloured tabards to Kirkby-la-Thorpe Church of England Primary Academy for when walking to and from school and for the breakfast and after school club. The vests will also be available for the whole school to use to ensure the children can be seen clearly and stay safe when on school trips and volunteering with community outdoor projects.

‘It’s really important to us that we support the local community,’ James Coleman, store director at Specsavers Sleaford, says. ‘With Walk to School Week, we thought it was the perfect time to distribute the vests to make sure the children are visible and safe while they are out and about. It also goes hand in hand with our business, which is improving vision and visibility.

‘We hope the vests will provide some peace of mind for parents and for the team who look after the children. We’re looking forward to seeing what they get up to,’ concludes James.

Mrs Early, headteacher at the school, said: ‘We’d like to say a big thank you to Specsavers Sleaford. We’re thrilled with the donation and are looking forward to putting them to good use.’