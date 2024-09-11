Spuds sponsor live-saving in Metheringham
Back in July, the team at Metheringham Gym started fundraising for a defibrillator to be installed outside the fitness centre. They were delighted when members and non-gym-goers alike donated towards the cause.
However, they were then contacted by gym member Shane Rawlings, who works at Branston Potatoes who said the firm would be willing to donate and install a defibrillator for the community. They also offered to train the Metheringham Gym team on how to use the life-saving equipment.
The people who donated to the initial fundraiser were contacted by the gym and most have agreed to transfer their donations to a community asset in Metheringham – the local swimming pool.
On Friday September 6, the gym staff were given training and presented with their defibrillator by Branston Potatoes and the gym handed a cheque for £157.40 to long-serving Metheringham Swimming Pool pool volunteers Mel Wright (chairwoman), Terry Wright (maintenance), Karen Rymer (secretary), and Ian Holmes (treasurer). Gym owners Ian Greaves and Graeme Theodore said: "Metheringham Swimming Pool is a fantastic facility that is very community inspired. There are around 35 volunteers who donate their time to make the pool successful. There are constant improvements and more in the pipeline.”
