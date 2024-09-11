Spuds sponsor live-saving in Metheringham

By Amy Carr
Contributor
Published 11th Sep 2024, 14:26 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 17:40 BST
Lincolnshire-based potato company, Branston Potatoes, has put heart back into the community at Metheringham after they agreed to fund a new defibrillator for the gym there.

Back in July, the team at Metheringham Gym started fundraising for a defibrillator to be installed outside the fitness centre. They were delighted when members and non-gym-goers alike donated towards the cause.

However, they were then contacted by gym member Shane Rawlings, who works at Branston Potatoes who said the firm would be willing to donate and install a defibrillator for the community. They also offered to train the Metheringham Gym team on how to use the life-saving equipment.

The people who donated to the initial fundraiser were contacted by the gym and most have agreed to transfer their donations to a community asset in Metheringham – the local swimming pool.

The new defibrillator will be installed outside Metheringham Gym.placeholder image
The new defibrillator will be installed outside Metheringham Gym.

On Friday September 6, the gym staff were given training and presented with their defibrillator by Branston Potatoes and the gym handed a cheque for £157.40 to long-serving Metheringham Swimming Pool pool volunteers Mel Wright (chairwoman), Terry Wright (maintenance), Karen Rymer (secretary), and Ian Holmes (treasurer). Gym owners Ian Greaves and Graeme Theodore said: "Metheringham Swimming Pool is a fantastic facility that is very community inspired. There are around 35 volunteers who donate their time to make the pool successful. There are constant improvements and more in the pipeline.”

