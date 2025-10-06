St Hugh’s Hospital and NHS Humber Health win partnership award at the First North East Lincolnshire Health and Care Excellence Awards

Left -Right: Kelly Storey, NHS Humber Health Partnership, Mag's Mum, and Mags Guest, HMT St Hugh's Hospital

St Hugh's Hospital and NHS Humber Health Partnership are celebrating after winning the Partnership Award at the first North East Lincolnshire Health and Care Excellence Awards.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award recognised the work behind the 2Sepsis: Together We Can Succeed” event, which brought together more than 150 local healthcare professionals to raise awareness of sepsis.

The idea for the event came from a personal experience close to home. Mags Guest, from St Hugh’s Hospital, was inspired after her mum who was very unwell with sepsis, which was caught early by Mags, who knew how to recognise the signs. This personal experience motivated Mags and Kelly Storey from NHS Humber Health to work together to make sure more people across the healthcare sector are aware of the condition and its dangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mags said: “When my mum became seriously ill with sepsis, it was terrifying. Thankfully, she pulled through – but it made me determined to do something about raising awareness. Working with Kelly and Humber Health gave us the opportunity to turn something personal into something that could help others.”

Kelly added: “This award means a lot to us. It shows what’s possible when organisations come together with a shared goal. Sepsis is something that affects so many, and by raising awareness, we can make a real difference.”

The awards evening was the first awards event which brought together health and care partners from across Lincolnshire to celebrate the incredible work being done every day.