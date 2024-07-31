The QHotels collection enhances golfer experience with Visage GPS Technology

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The QHotels Collection is excited to announce the installation of state-of-the-art Visage GPS technology across their Club Car fleets at Belton Woods Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort and Slaley Hall Hotel Spa & Golf Resort. This cutting-edge upgrade highlights The QHotels Collection's commitment to enhancing the golfing experience for their members and guests.

The introduction of Visage GPS technology marks a significant enhancement in the way golfers navigate and enjoy the courses at Belton Woods and Slaley Hall. With features including precise distance measurements, real-time course updates and interactive touch screens, golfers can expect a more informed and efficient game.

The technology also provides detailed course maps, hazard information, and pace-of-play monitoring, ensuring that every round is as smooth and enjoyable as possible.

View of new fleet of buggies at Belton Woods

“Investing in Visage GPS technology is a part of our ongoing commitment to provide the best possible experience for our golfers,” said Keith Pickard, Golf, Health Club & Spa Director for The QHotels Collection.

“This technology not only enhances the overall golfing experience but also helps in maintaining the quality of play on our courses. Our goal is to continually innovate and improve our facilities to meet and exceed the expectations of our members and guests.”

Phil Lewin, Managing Director Club Car Connect EMEA, commented, " This partnership allows us to work closely with a leading golf resort group to enhance their operations and the overall customer experience”.

“Our technology gives the golf operations team full control over the buggies that are out on the course from both a consumer and course perspective. Buggies can be monitored and controlled and dedicated zones and areas created to protect the courses”.

Slaley Hall in buggy visage system

“We look forward to continuing to work alongside The QHotels Collection and supporting the ongoing development plans with their golf resorts”.

Visage also gives golfers full distance information with hole graphics and messaging back to the clubhouse, whether that be for assistance, food ordering, or reporting a lost club. This system not only enhances the golfer's experience but also helps protect the grasses on the course and ensures safety for all guests.

Keith Pickard added, “Our vision extends beyond just providing excellent courses; we aim to offer a comprehensive golfing experience that includes high level service and quality amenities. The addition of Visage GPS technology is just one of the many steps we are taking to ensure our resorts offer unparalleled quality and enjoyment.”

This installation is a key milestone in The QHotels Collection's broader investment strategy aimed at upgrading all seven of its golf resorts. This ongoing investment plan includes enhancements in course maintenance, clubhouse facilities, and member services, ensuring that The QHotels Collection remains at the forefront of golfing destinations in the UK.

Golfers are invited to book their next round at Belton Woods and Slaley Hall to experience the new Visage GPS technology firsthand. The advanced system will add a new level of precision and enjoyment to every game.

To book a tee time and discover the enhanced golfing experience, visit The QHotels Collection website.