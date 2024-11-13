Trusted Volunteer Scheme launches Volunteer Charter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Trusted Volunteer Scheme of the South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership is proud to announce the launch of its Volunteer Charter.

This Charter aims to encourage all organisations that involve volunteers directly or influence decisions affecting volunteering to pledge their support and become Charter Champions.

The launch comes at a critical time when setting out the principles of volunteer involvement has never been more essential. The cost-of-living crisis has negatively impacted resources available to support volunteers while simultaneously increasing the demand for volunteer-led services.

Pledging support is no longer just a tick box exercise. Charter Champions are encouraged to take active steps in promoting and engaging others to participate in the Charter and its principles.

Our Charter supports the foundations for a good volunteer experience for all:

Volunteering is open and inclusive to all, with all activities being equally important. Volunteers will have a clear understanding of their tasks and responsibilities. Out of pocket expenses will be covered for volunteers, though they will not receive financial rewards for their time. Volunteers will have support from a named supervisor throughout their journey. Volunteers will have access to initial and ongoing training and development opportunities. Volunteers are provided with ongoing support as wanted and needed. Clear structures will be in place to support, train, and develop volunteers, constantly reviewed to meet any needs. Volunteers should be able to carry out their duties in safe, secure, and healthy environments, while recognising their own responsibilities for safety. Volunteers will supplement activity within the organisation and complement core work undertaken.

Councillor Emma Cresswell, Portfolio Holder for Communities at Boston Borough Council, Cllr Sarah Devereux, Portfolio Holder for Partnerships at East Lindsey District Council and Cllr Gary Taylor, Portfolio Holder for Community Development at South Holland District Council, said: “The launch of the Volunteer Charter is a significant step in ensuring that our volunteers are valued and supported.

"By becoming Charter Champions, organisations can make a real difference in their communities, especially during these challenging times. We encourage all to pledge their support and actively engage in promoting the principles of this Charter.”

