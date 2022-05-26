Women in agriculture walk the walk and talk the (farming) talk

Guests and hosts Susanna Gorst, Nicola Massey, Romina Llorente, Louise Burchnall and Gary Mettam, Blankney Estates

The farm walk, which was organised by real estate advisor Savills, law firm Shakespeare Martineau, chartered accountants Forrester Boyd, the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society and the Country Land and Business Association (CLA), was held at the Blankney Estate at Navenby fand is the first in a series of events for 2022 created especially for women working in agriculture in the East Midlands.

The event brought together women from all aspects of agriculture, as well as women who are new to the industry or who have built a career in farming.

As well as providing an opportunity to network and share their experiences of working in agriculture, the attendees were taken on a tour of the 14,000 acre Blankney Estate farm, which produces a range of traditional arable crops, maize to supply its Biogas Plant, and a mix of grasses to supply its chlorophyl plant.

Lucie Muddiman of Savills said: “As farmers look at ways to enhance and protect the environment while still meeting increasing consumer demands, Blankney is focusing on ways to diversify the farm.

"As such, it was really interesting to get a first-hand look at some of the ways they do this with like-minded women from the rural economy in the East Midlands”.