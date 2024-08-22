Caistor Grammar School celebrate excellent GCSE results
We are very proud that all of our students’ hard work and determination has been rewarded with these well deserved results.
100% of students achieved at least five grades 9-4 (including English and Maths), 58.2% of all results received were the top grades of 9-7, 93% of students achieved the EBacc.
We are delighted that they have met the challenges of their academic studies along with the numerous contributions to school life. The Year 11 class of 2024 have played significant parts in the active life of our School, in our annual production of Evita, as part of our Bronze DofE programme, and in music concerts, sports fixtures, numerous House competitions, our Caistor Fringe Festival and in several charity events.
Many of our students will now progress to complete their A-Level studies at CGS Sixth Form. We wish them all the very best for their next steps, wherever they may be.
We also look forward to welcoming many new students to CGS Sixth Form in September.
