Exceptional A Level results at Caistor Grammar School

Huge congratulations to our Year 13 students who are celebrating their wonderful successes at A-Level today. We are delighted with this set of A Level results, which are exceptional even by the high standards we expect at Caistor Grammar School.

There is a great deal to celebrate - over 27% of grades were the very top A* grade, 53% of grades were at A* or A grade and over 73% were at A*-B.

Fourteen students have achieved the remarkable feat of gaining A* grades in all their A level subjects, with 40% of the Year 13 cohort achieving at least three A grades or better.

We are delighted that our students have achieved such excellent outcomes, as the culmination of their years of study with us. They are a fitting reward for the hard work, perseverance and resilience that students have shown during the last two years. They also reflect the consistent high-quality education provided at CGS, the wonderful student-centred pastoral support and excellent teaching students receive from the staff.

Y13 students with retiring Head of Sixth Form, Terry McTernan

We are particularly delighted to see so many students achieving their goals and earning a place in either their firm or insurance offer for university. What matters most is that our students have the opportunities to commence the next stage of their lives, whether that be university, apprenticeship or employment opportunities.

As we bid Year 13 farewell, we thank them for their good humour, their contribution and engagement with life at CGS. We know that our alumni, our ‘Caistorians’, go on to make a genuine and very positive difference to the world. We look forward to following their journeys and sharing in their success stories in the future. We are incredibly proud of them all and wish them the very best for their future.