Grainthorpe pupils support Christmas shoebox appeal

The school council at Grainthorpe Junior School with the shoeboxes.

Instead of taking the shoeboxes home, this year the school asked families to send in items to add to the boxes and then had an afternoon of decorating and filling them.

One pupil, Joey, explained why the school had got involved in the scheme. Joey said: “We wanted to help children who don’t have a Christmas like us, who are not so lucky.”

Head teacher Amanda Turner added: “We know how important it is to think of others less fortunate than us at this time of the year.