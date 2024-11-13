Keeping students safe at Haven High
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
We are proud to work in partnership with external agencies on this ongoing commitment to the safety and security of all of our students, the random screening, stop and search as students entered the Marian Campus was designed to ensure just this. Haven High has a ‘zero tolerance’ approach to weapons, drugs, alcohol and prohibited items on site.
Students had the opportunity for voluntary presentation of prohibited items prior to entering the site this morning, however prohibited items discovered once on site meant we would inform parents as appropriate and notify them of any further action i.e., disciplinary or suspension of the learner.
We are pleased to say that no weapons, drugs or alcohol was confiscated, this is reassuring. We had a very small number of vapes that were declared. We would like to encourage all parents to reinforce the message that vapes are neither allowed in school or appropriate for anyone under the age of 18. Your support in helping us keep Haven High safe is greatly appreciated.
Following this morning’s screening the policing team stayed on site to engage with students explaining the work they are doing in the community to keep everyone safe and allowing the students to sit in the vehicles, look at their equipment etc. We are grateful as always for the police and this engagement activity, the staff who supported and the students who were excellent throughout the process.