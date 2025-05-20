Kidgate Primary Academy to join local Trust

Louth’s popular Kidgate Primary Academy will join Lincolnshire Gateway Academies Trust after approval from the Department for Education.

Following a request from Kidgate governors, the Trust has been supporting leadership at the school since September.

It will join the Trust formally in the Autumn and Chair of Governors Dr Matt Dunn, a parent at the school, was delighted to see its application approved.

“Governors are confident that our decision to join the LGAT family of schools provides our school community with certainty and continuity going forward,” he said.

Interim Principal Susan Cook, at the helm since September under the agreement with LGAT, will take up the role permanently.

Dr Dunn said that Mrs Cook had made an immediate and significant, positive impact at Kidgate.

“I know that parents and staff, as well as the governing body, will be reassured that she’s committed to Kidgate for the long-term.

"When governors decided that joining a multi-academy trust would be in the best interests of the school, we undertook an extensive due diligence exercise, supported by the Department for Education.

“This involved considering several trusts against a wide range of factors to find the best fit for Kidgate.

“In all aspects, LGAT was clearly our preferred choice, with the most important being the clear alignment between our ethos and culture and that of LGAT.

“The Trust also has a strong track record of success and improving schools. This is vital in supporting our commitment to improve standards and ensure the very best education for our children.

“Ofsted, in its November report, recognised the rapid improvement made since September with the support of LGAT and Mrs Cook’s leadership.

“Over recent months, governors have also worked hard with the new leadership to improve transparency between the school and the community, which is so important, and I’m certain the news will be met positively by parents.”

Mrs Cook praised the staff at Kidgate.

“They form an experienced and committed team,” Mrs Cook said.

“Since staring at Kidgate they have supported me in my role, just as I have supported them.

“There is a shared commitment to the strategic direction we are taking, and a collective determination to restore the high standards that parents have traditionally associated with this school.”

Over recent months, considerable effort has been invested in driving school improvement and reinforcing a culture of high expectations.

Mrs Cook noted the importance of this collaborative approach.

“We have worked diligently to implement positive changes and strengthening relationships with parents has also been a key priority.”

The school will be known as Kidgate Academy, with its apple logo and uniform unchanged.

As part of the move to join LGAT, an information evening will be held at the school for parents, carers and other members of the community on Thursday, 5th June from 5.30pm until 7.30pm.

LGAT’s Chief Executive Officer Martin Brown was looking forward to formally welcoming the school to the Trust.

“While we offer benefits to Kidgate, the school will bring a lot to the Trust, including a really good staff team,” he said.

“All the things that are individual and unique to Kidgate, such as its values, will stay.

“The school has chosen to join us for positive reasons and can see how beneficial it will be for the children and the community.

“The current governors will become its new board of trustees under the Trust, which will also ensure continuity.”

Extensive refurbishment of the hall, dining room and reception, paid for by the Trust, will take place during the summer, Mr Brown said.

“Generally, it is a well-maintained school with terrific spaces, including outdoors and Early Years.

“The feeling was it just needs a lift in certain areas and this investment demonstrates our confidence in the future,” said Mr Brown.

As well as Louth Academy, LGAT is responsible for five primary schools in Lincolnshire, with two new ones opening in September, four secondaries and Toll Bar Sixth Form.

Its headquarters are on Louth Academy’s campus on North Holme Road.