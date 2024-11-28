Last chance for new childminders to apply for government start-up support

Coun Patricia Bradwell says there is still time for childminders to apply for the grant. Photo: Andrew Rawlins

New childminders are being urged not to miss out on a government start-up grant.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Government childminder start-up grants provide eligible new childminders with a one-off payment to help with the cost of setting up.

However, to benefit, new childminders will need to finalise their registration by March 31, 2025. In some cases, new childminders may still be eligible if their registration is delayed beyond the deadline, as long as they have submitted their registration by January 3, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For further details, including eligibility criteria and how to apply, visit https://www.gov.uk/guidance/apply-for-a-childminder-start-up-grant

Coun Patricia Bradwell, executive member for children’s services, said: “Working in childcare is an opportunity to make a real difference, and it can be very rewarding to see the children grow and develop. If you’re starting your career in childcare, these government grants can help cover your initial costs. However, this support is coming to an end, so make sure you apply before the deadline.”

Childcare professionals come from all walks of life, and there are opportunities for all levels of qualifications and experience. So whether you have just left school or are considering a change of career later in life, visit the county council’s webpage for more information and videos about starting your career in childcare: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/childcare-family-support/working-childcare.