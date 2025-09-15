Local village primary school opens new classroom extension

Former Chair of Governors Emma Davey (left) and current Chair Steve Woodcock (right) officially opening the new extension

Donington on Bain Primary School have opened a brand-new classroom extension providing a much larger teaching space and resources for diverse learners.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The extension, which has been partly funded through the fundraising efforts of the Friends of Donington on Bain, was completed by Mark Donner Ltd Builders which has seen an additional large space directly connected to class 2 where years 1 and 2 are taught.

The space enables the teaching team to make the transition for children moving from Reception to Year 1 an even better experience. Not only is the space a benefit for transitional purposes but will be an excellent space for quiet and small group work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The extension has been fitted out with flooring, double glazed windows, fully lined walls and lighting. The children can enjoy writing, maths and phonics areas, a home corner, a small world area, a sand table and more, giving them opportunities to enrich their learning and help them achieve their potential.

The new classroom extension filled with learning resources

Head Teacher Louise Anyan said: “This extension was a vision of teaching staff after identifying the big leap and difficulties this can bring about for some children in moving up through the infant years. We are a forward-thinking school and are excited about the opportunities this new space will bring. We’re grateful to Mark Donner Builders who worked hard to complete this project in a short space of time to ensure it was ready as soon as possible.”

Former Chair of Governors Emma Davey who served for a number of years, was invited to officially open the new extension.

Governors current Chair Steve Woodcock said: “This wonderful extension will further enhance the learing experiences of our pupils. The Governing Body are delighted to have assisted the delivery of this project, and are most grateful to our amazing staff team for their constant commitment to the best interests of the pupils.”

Donington on Bain Primary School is rated GOOD by Ofsted and welcomes all new enquiries for school tours.