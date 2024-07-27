Long-serving Ruskington headteacher bids farewell after 15 years at Winchelsea Primary School

Headteacher Helen Duckett says farewell to Winchelsea Primary School in Ruskington while taking part in their RockKidz day.

One of the area’s longest-serving primary school headteachers has said farewell, retiring after 15 years in the post.

Helen Duckett is the longest serving headteacher of Winchelsea Primary School in Ruskington.

It was her first headship, having been deputy at Donington School and worked at William Alvey School in her 35 year career.

"Winchelsea was not in the best of places when I started but now it is a popular school with waiting lists – that has been down to the team,” she said. “It has been challenging through Covid and three Ofsteds.”

She says she leaves the school in a good place and will be replaced by Tracy Boulter, who is moving from her current post as head of Welbourn School.

Miss Duckett has always tried to get to know every child and their family. “If anyone has won swimming awards or football or something else not academic, we celebrate whatever their ‘thing’ is. When I have recruited staff I have wanted to know they have a passion that they can bring.”

She believed in being part of the community, with the school choir being involved in many local events such as Sleaford Live and Armed Forces Day.

The staff’s leaving gift to her is a tandem skydive. “They know I’m a bit of adrenaline junky,” she said, branding herself as not a “normal” headteacher. “I will be on the tennis court, I will pick up my music again and play pickleball, as well as cycling and travelling.”

She added: “I just hope I have left children and people that have passed through with wonderful memories and a love of learning or whatever it might be.”

Miss Duckett grew up on Winchelsea Road and the village will remain a special place to her. She went to school with some of the pupils’ grandparents.