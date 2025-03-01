Long-serving teaching assistant retires

Kim Walker on her retirement.

A long-serving member of staff at a village primary school has retired after 41 years.

Kim Walker joined Bardney Church of England and Methodist Primary School as a teaching assistant in October 1983.

Just over 41 years later she decided to retire at the end of the recent half term.

Mrs Walker has taught many hundreds if not thousands of children, supporting, encouraging and challenging them to live life in all its fullness.

“It has been an honour to work alongside a teaching assistant with Mrs Walker’s experience and determination,” said Garth Hicks, executive headteacher of Limewoods Federation of schools. “I often joke that she is like part of the furniture in the school and we know that she will be missed by everyone. Our whole school community wishes her the best of luck as she retires and finally gets some time for herself.”

In a final message to the staff and children, Mrs Walker said: “Thank you all for many happy and fun times in my years at Bardney School. I have absolutely loved working with all of you. I will miss you and the children so much.”

The children have many fond memories of Mrs Walker.

Mrs Walker’s retirement was celebrated sharing a lunch with the staff and a final goodbye in the weekly achievement assembly, where she was given a lifetime achievement certificate for showing dedication, enthusiasm and lots of patience over the years.

A surprise retirement celebration party was also held at The Old Angel pub in Bardney, with many past and present staff, parents and pupils, to celebrate her retirement.