'Our learners are absolutely brilliant' - Boston College celebrates 2023 A-level and BTEC results

Grace Crane and Ellis Forman, both from the Spalding area, and Aleisha Marsh, from Boston.

A spokesman for the provider reported an ‘impressive rate’ of learners securing the highest grades of A*/A/B.

“This success is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and resilience exhibited by our students,” they continued. “Our college community is elated to witness a fantastic outcome and as we continue to foster an environment of academic excellence with consistent commitment to nurture well-rounded, forward-thinking individuals, who are prepared to make significant contributions to society and the industries they leap into.

“Outstanding BTEC results showcase a dedicated year group of learners who show up for their passion and have taken advantage of all practical experiences and opportunities to become an employable and skilled practitioner in their field.

Cerys Ward, of Boston.

“Boston College has placed a huge focus on the wellbeing of all learners, with an emphasis on helping them to gain confidence and build a resilience mindset along their examination and assessment journey, attributes that will have a positive impact on their future studies and employment. The college is proud to see the range of progression routes of the learners and has faith that the determination shown within the Class of 2023 will carry through to the learners’ futures, through to Further Education and the pursuit of dream careers.”

* Cerys Ward, who achieved grades of D*, D*, D* in BTEC media, said: “From attending initial open events at Boston College, I had confidence that the course and its facilities would equip me for the industry of filmmaking and advertising. The media course had a supportive group of tutors, and throughout my studies, I was able to build a professional portfolio which landed me an offer at the only specialist art university in the North of England, Leeds Arts University, to study BA (Hons) Creative Advertising, and a part time role at a digital marketing agency in Leeds city centre which I am set to start in September. I believe that both the creative and interpersonal skillset I have acquired from this course will assist me to thrive within my next steps.”

* Brooklin Gardner achieved B, C, C in English language, English literature and film studies and has secured a place at the University of York to study English.

She said: “I have thrived from the independent learning Boston College offers – I have grown at my own pace and learnt in an environment where I am able to focus on myself and my progress. This has prepared me well for university life, and I look forward pursuing my dream career in the publishing industry.”

Brooklin Gardner, of Boston.

* Bobby Sedgwick, who has achieved D*, D*, D* in BTEC art and design, said: “Starting college was a great opportunity to sharpen my artistic skills while also meeting new people.

“I was very nervous to begin with but the staff and students were incredibly welcoming, which made me feel like I could express myself. I have finished my studies with a diverse portfolio that reflects my unique style and as a result, I have landed a position as a concept artist for an indie game development company. Along with my grades and portfolio I have also applied to start university, which will enhance my skills and qualifications even further.”

* Reegan Paul is looking forward to moving onto a degree apprenticeship with AstraZeneca to study Pharmacy and Drug Discovery after achieving B, B, B in A-level history, biology and sociology.

“College allowed me to mature with my learning which created a more laid-back atmosphere and helped me to focus and achieve the grades I needed for my next steps,” he said.

Reegan Paul, of Boston, with his twin brother Kieran.

Deputy principal Heather Marks said: “We would like to congratulate our learners on another successful year. The commitment, high standards and dedication of the students and A-levels department is clear from the impressive pass rate achieved. This is evident with 33 per cent of our learners securing the highest grades of A*/A / B, for A-levels, which is up from our (pre-Covid-19) 2019 high grades of 24 per cent.

“Many of our fantastic learners will be progressing into Higher Education; securing places at their chosen university, whilst others are equally excited to progress directly into employment or on to an apprenticeship after working incredibly hard at Boston College.

“There have been exciting new changes within our A-level department, designed to ensure learners meet their full potential both academically and personally. Every single teacher, parent and student should feel immensely proud and celebrate their achievements this year. Our learners are absolutely brilliant.”Places are still available to study linear A-levels, university level courses, as well as other vocational courses at Boston College this September.