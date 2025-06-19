Pearson National Teaching Awards celebrate inspiring staff at St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy

Bronze Winner - Kamile Rekasiute

St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy in Boston, part of Infinity Academies Trust, are overjoyed to announce that nine members of staff have been recognised in the Pearson National Teaching Awards this year.

Among the school’s successes, Jak Kirkman, Year 2 Teacher, was named a Silver Winner in the Teacher of the Year in a Primary School category - a prestigious accolade recognising his exceptional teaching and the positive impact he has on pupils and colleagues.

Jak is one of 93 deserving teachers, lecturers, leaders, support staff and institutions recognised as a silver winner in this year’s awards for the lasting impact they have on shaping the lives of young people.

Chosen from thousands of nominees across the country, he is also in with the chance of winning the highly coveted Gold Award, which will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony in London and on BBC One’s The One Show later this year.

Silver Winner - Jak Names from left to right: Joanne Sharples (Headteacher), Jak Kirkman, Aime Barnes-Ford (Sponsor) and Michelle Dales (Operations Director at Infinity Academies Trust)

Joanne Sharples, Headteacher at St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy, said on Jak’s win: “Jak is a shining example of what makes teaching so special. He brings passion, creativity and care to everything he does - from inspiring a love of reading to transforming lives through music. He quietly champions every child and never seeks the spotlight. This Silver Award is a truly deserved recognition of an exceptional teacher.”

A special mention goes to Jemma Harris, who was Highly Commended in the same teaching category – a fantastic achievement that reflects her outstanding contribution to the school. Kamile Rekasiute also received national recognition as a Bronze Winner in the Teaching Assistant of the Year category, highlighting her invaluable support to both staff and children.

Joanne Sharples said of Kamile’s award: “Kamile’s kindness, dedication and quiet strength make a huge difference every day. Her care for our most vulnerable pupils and her commitment to the whole school community are truly inspiring. We’re proud to celebrate her well-deserved Bronze Award.”

The full list of staff at St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy who were recognised in this year’s Pearson National Teaching Awards is as follows:

All nominated staff at St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy with Headteacher Joanne Sharples

Silver Winner - Teacher of the Year in a Primary School

Jak Kirkman

Bronze Winner - Teaching Assistant of the Year

Kamile Rekasiute

Highly Commended - Teacher of the Year in a Primary School

Jemma Harris

Certificate of Excellence - Unsung Hero Award

Kirsty Locke

Marie Tiwari

Certificate of Excellence - Teaching Assistant of the Year

Paula Smith

Sally Fixter

Cayley Ainsworth

Ellie Featherstone

Joanne Sharples added: “We are so proud to have so many nominees recognised across a range of categories this year. This reflects the breadth of talent across the whole school community, and we celebrate every individual who puts our children at the heart of all they do.”

This has been a fantastic year of achievement for the team at St Thomas’, as the school was recently rated ‘outstanding’ in every area during an Ofsted inspection in February, with inspectors stating that “the school’s quality of education is exceptional” and “staff provide high quality learning experiences.”

Gavin Booth, CEO at Infinity Academies Trust, praised the school. He said: “My congratulations go to members of the St Thomas’ team who have been recognised as part of this year’s Pearson National Teaching Awards. This is testament to the dedication, passion and excellence shown by every member of staff, every day.

“To see so many individuals celebrated at a national level is both humbling and inspiring - they embody everything we strive for across our Trust, and we couldn’t be more delighted.”

If you would like to find out more about St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy, please call 01205 362860 or email [email protected] to book a tour. A limited number of places are available for pupils starting Reception in September.