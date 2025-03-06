PHOTOS: Embracing ways to get lost in a story this World Book Day
With year's theme being Read Your Way, teachers and children at the village school have chosen to wear pyjamas or something cosy for the day.
Children kicked off the day with a special assembly all about World Book Day and continued by reading fairy tales and other stories together as a group and in special quiet reading corners with their friends.
They also listened to audio books and children in class 1 acted out Incy Wincy Spider in the water tray.
Class 2 brought in their favourite books and class 3 brought in their teddies.
The children have enjoyed sharing stories throughout the day, reading their way and had a great time doing it.
There is a whole school competition for all children to take part in to illustrate a page or book cover of a fairy tale or write out their favourite nursery rhyme and illustrate it with prizes for all entries.