Primary school pupils pick up first aid skills and try out on their friends

​Children from Caythorpe Primary School enjoyed a valuable day learning important first aid skills with their class mates.

The Key Stage Two children welcomed Lizzie from First Aid Friends to work with their classes and words such as ‘amazing’ and ‘great fun’ could be heard echoing around the hall at lunchtime as the pupils shared the techniques they had developed in the morning sessions, while explaining to teaching staff when they would need to use their new skills.

The ‘Drs ABC’ became easy to memorise as Ted the Teddy helped Lizzie explain the importance of looking for Danger; checking for a Response; Shouting for help; opening Airways; and checking Breathing and Circulation.

Staff said the children showed how good they were at listening and learning as they worked together in pairs to practice responding to various scenarios, including bandaging an injury for an injured person, putting an unconscious person into the recovery position and performing CPR.

One Year 1 pupil explained: “This is so cool. I now know what to do if someone needs my help. I’m going to practice at home with my Mum!”

First Aid Friends travel the length and breadth of the country to develop bespoke training to various school settings.

