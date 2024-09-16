Pupils and staff welcome new Headteacher at Waddington All Saints Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Waddington All Saints Academy – based on Mere Road and part of L.E.A.D. Academy Trust kicks off the new academic year by welcoming new Headteacher Zoe Jepson.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zoe has been teaching at Waddington All Saints for just over 20 years, beginning her teaching journey as a newly qualified teacher at the school, following her graduation from Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln.

This role represents an exciting new chapter in Zoe’s journey with Waddington All Saints Academy; she has been Deputy Headteacher since 2014. As part of the school’s leadership team, Zoe continued to play a central role in supporting pupils to find their passions and talents, as well as helping them reach their full potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout her time at the school, Zoe has also forged strong relationships with the staff, children and families served by Waddington All Saints. She is looking forward to bringing her knowledge and expertise of the local community to her new role.

Pupils and staff welcome Zoe Jepson as new Headteacher at Waddington All Saints Academy

Her aim is to lead Waddington All Saints as it continues to secure a ‘Drive for Excellence’ in every aspect of daily life at the school. Zoe’s belief is that all children should be supported to reach their full potential – academically, socially and emotionally – by setting high expectations and providing exceptional teaching and learning experiences, sparking a lifelong love of learning.

With the support of the wider Trust, and her team across Waddington All Saints Zoe is committed to supporting pupils to grow into respectful, confident and resilient children who recognise their own strengths and are well prepared to be successful citizens, now and in the future.

Zoe takes up the mantle as previous Headteacher, Paul Martin, retires after 18 years in the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on her appointment, Zoe Jepson, new Headteacher at Waddington All Saints Academy, said:

“Having had the privilege of working at the academy for many years, I know it is such a special place to be, and I am fully dedicated and passionate about ensuring our future success.

“We have children who love learning and are exemplary role models within all aspects of academy life and an excellent team of staff and governors, who care deeply and are determined to get the very best for all of our children. I believe that with this team we can continue to achieve amazing things.”

Helen Tunney, Director of Primary Schools for L.E.A.D. Academy Trust, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s truly a pleasure to see Zoe appointed as the new Headteacher for Waddington All Saints Academy. Her track record in delivering the very best for the whole school community is remarkable, as is her journey at the school. Zoe is a skilled educator and leader who has built meaningful and lasting relationships with the whole Waddington community.

“The fact that Zoe has chosen Waddington All Saints to continue to build on her leadership journey is testament to the wonderful, nurturing environment at the school, supporting staff and pupils to be their very best. I have no doubt that under Zoe’s leadership, this will continue to be the case.”