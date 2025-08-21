QEGS Horncastle A Level results - another successful year

Smiles all round

We are very proud of our A Level students this year. They have worked incredibly hard throughout their time in the Sixth Form and have prepared themselves fully for the next stage in their education or chosen career, with nearly a third of all A-Level results being either an A grade or one of the prestigious A* grades. They are without doubt an impressive group of young people who have navigated their way through their time in our Sixth Form with maturity and resilience.

Particularly impressive were the results of Zoro Chikura, Madeline Dawson, Kanak Gupta, George Hunter, Ziyad Soliman and Aarushi Vinod who achieved A* grades in each of their A level subjects. They are in very good company as Daniel Bradbury, Archie Edney, James Harvey, Eve Herbert, Shivani Jansari, Abhinav Mahajan, Niall Manning, Hope McIllwrick, Archie Qualtrough, Neha Ravikumar, Megan Smith, Verity Street, Sujay Venkateshan and Charlotte White also secured excellence gaining three or more A*/A grades in their A level subjects.

The overwhelming majority of our students have secured their preferred university place or been accepted on apprenticeship or training schemes. They have done so well, and we applaud their achievements; they are fine ambassadors for QEGS and we will miss them in September as they head off for pastures new.

August 2025, Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, Horncastle, Proud member of Horncastle Education Trust