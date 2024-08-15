Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School A Level results 2024
Particularly impressive were the results of Jessica Dodwell who achieved A* in each of her A level subjects.
She is in very good company as Aleesha Asghar, Samuel Brearley, Emily Cooper, Tristan Cull, Eliza Dawson, Dillan Jaggernauth, Alice Keeling, Samuel Kerry, Fae Lake, Emily Mackwood, Isobel Neal, Aleyshia Pycock, Isabella Schofield, Vishnu Sivakumar and Emma Spence also secured excellence across the board gaining an A or A* in each of their A level subjects.
The overwhelming majority of our students have secured their preferred university place or been accepted on apprenticeship or training schemes.
They have done so and we applaud their achievements; they are fine ambassadors for QEGS and we will miss them in September as they head off for pastures new.
