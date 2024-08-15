Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School A Level results 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We are very proud of our A level students this year. They have worked incredibly hard throughout their time in the Sixth Form and have prepared themselves fully for the next stage in their education or chosen career, with nearly a third of all A-Level results being either an A grade or one of the prestigious A* grades. They are without doubt an impressive group of young people who have navigated their way through their time in our Sixth Form with maturity and resilience.

Particularly impressive were the results of Jessica Dodwell who achieved A* in each of her A level subjects.

She is in very good company as Aleesha Asghar, Samuel Brearley, Emily Cooper, Tristan Cull, Eliza Dawson, Dillan Jaggernauth, Alice Keeling, Samuel Kerry, Fae Lake, Emily Mackwood, Isobel Neal, Aleyshia Pycock, Isabella Schofield, Vishnu Sivakumar and Emma Spence also secured excellence across the board gaining an A or A* in each of their A level subjects.

The overwhelming majority of our students have secured their preferred university place or been accepted on apprenticeship or training schemes.

They have done so and we applaud their achievements; they are fine ambassadors for QEGS and we will miss them in September as they head off for pastures new.