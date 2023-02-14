School dog Fudge is a class act as pupils’ furry well being friend

A primary school’s decision to appoint young pup Fudge as a furry friend is already paying dividends for pupils’ wellbeing.

The nine-month-old cockapoo has been popping in twice a week to support the children at St Andrew’s School in Leasingham since the start of the autumn term in September.

Headteacher David Hodgson explained: “It has been an aim of the school to have a therapy dog and we have done lots of research in terms of the impact on well being and learning, from other schools.

"It will take two or three years to fully train him, so he now comes in three days a week and works with the children to support them if they are anxious or struggling. He will work with children who are upset and angry and help them to regulate their moods, as well as assisting with children reading to him to develop a love of books.

One of the family! Fudge and some of his fans at St Andrew's School, Leasingham.

“At the moment we will take him for a walk around the school with a child if we need to talk about their worries,” Mr Hodgson said.

Fudge was picked from a litter belonging to a local breeder for his calm temperament and sociable nature and after some basic training the lovable, cuddly pooch has become a hit with everyone he meets. He has the intelligence of a poodle and temperament of a spaniel

"We asked families if they had any concerns about dogs and one boy was quite nervous but now his family have a dog too,” Mr Hodgson said.

Fudge’s fluffy soft coat is apparently hypoallergenic, not quite fully grown; he recently had his first trim.

Amelia enjoys reading with Fudge.

Mr Hodgson said they have set up a ‘Paw Patrol’ of four Year Five and Six pupils who are charged with exercising Fudge at break times, taking along younger children or sometimes staff members.

Team members Gabi and Summer both have their own dogs at home. Summer’s family owns Fudge’s cousin. Mr Hodgson said it has fostered a family ethos with the older ones showing younger ones how to look after their dog.

Currently living at home with Mr Hodgson, Fudge loves attention and is always happy to see people.

“At the start of the day I will go out to the school gates and any child who is a little nervous about coming into school gets to walk him down the drive to overcome that,” he said. “Last week we had an Ofsted inspection and the inspector asked to meet Fudge and we talked about how he helps the children with listening to stories and reading.”

Paw Patrol members Summer and Gabi take Fudge for a walk around the school grounds.

Mr Hodgson said: “He has helped children with their confidence, while he has also helped one pupil, Helena, with her focus when writing.

Helena, said: “I wrote a story about Fudge and how he rescued a scarf.”

She shared it with the inspector. Helena said the girls in her class will sometimes argue but Fudge helps calm them.

Fellow pupil Jadyn said: “I have a nice feeling when I take him for walks.”

Younger pupil Amber is mute and Mr Hodgson reads with her and Fudge. Evie added that it also taught the children about responsibility, making sure Fudge doesn’t get up to mischief!