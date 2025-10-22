Skegness Academy celebrates achievement of Leading Parent Partnership Award

Skegness Academy is proud to announce that it has been officially awarded the Leading Parent Partnership Award (LPPA), a nationally recognised accreditation that celebrates excellence in building strong, effective partnerships between schools and families.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past 18 months, the Academy has worked diligently to enhance how it engages and communicates with parents and carers. This award is a testament to that effort and reflects the school’s unwavering commitment to supporting every child’s success through meaningful collaboration with families.

“We are thrilled to receive the Leading Parent Partnership Award” said Mr Gissendorf, Principal of the Skegness Academy. “This recognition highlights the incredible work our staff, students, and families have done together to create a welcoming, inclusive, and achievement-focused school community”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LPPA framework encourages schools to strengthen parental involvement in all aspects of school life, from learning support and transition guidance to improving attendance, punctuality, and behaviour. To achieve the award, Skegness Academy successfully demonstrated evidence of:

Mrs Powley, Mrs Oldfield, Mr Gissendorf, Mrs Ferrier and Miss Tyler celebrating the award

Effective participation opportunities for joint parent-child activities

Welcoming induction processes for new families

Clear and accessible communication between home and school

Supportive learning guidance for parents to help their children thrive

Robust home-school links that enhance student engagement

Transition support for families during key educational stages

Skegness Academy extends a heartfelt thank you to all its families for their continued support, involvement, and trust. Your engagement plays a vital role in shaping a positive and inclusive school environment.

This award is a celebration of the strength of the entire Skegness Academy community. Together, we’ve built a strong foundation, and we look forward to continuing this journey to ensure the very best outcomes for all our children.