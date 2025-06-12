Skegness Academy celebrates prestigious Silver Award accreditation from UNICEF Rights Respecting Schools Programme

Skegness Academy is proud to announce its achievement of the esteemed Silver Award from UNICEF UK as part of the Rights Respecting Schools Programme. This significant accreditation reflects the Academy’s ongoing dedication to placing the rights of children at the core of its values and practices, fully aligned with the principles of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

To mark this accomplishment, Skegness Academy has unveiled its newly awarded Rights Respecting School Silver Award banner, now displayed prominently at the front of the school. This visible symbol underscores the Academy’s commitment to fostering an environment where the rights and voices of every child are respected and upheld.

The school's UNICEF steering group has worked diligently to embed these principles throughout all aspects of school life. From classroom learning to whole-school initiatives, the rights of children are consistently promoted and protected by both staff and students. The Silver Award formally recognises the substantial progress made in ensuring that these rights are actively understood, valued, and integrated into the school's culture.

Claudio Gissendorf, Principal of Skegness Academy, praised the achievement, stating: “I could not be prouder of the staff and students for the passion, dedication, and teamwork demonstrated in securing the Silver Award. This recognition stands as a testament to the Academy’s unwavering belief that every child deserves to feel valued, heard, and respected. It is more than an award; it represents the very ethos of the school community.”

Pictured from left to right – Mr Gissendorf (Principal), Skegness Academy students, Mrs Swan and Mrs Coates-Metheringham

UNICEF remains the world’s leading organisation dedicated to championing the rights and welfare of children. Through its Rights Respecting Schools Award programme, UNICEF supports schools across the UK in embedding the UNCRC into their ethos, curriculum, and daily practices. The Silver Award is granted to schools that have made meaningful strides towards becoming a fully rights-respecting institution, where children both learn about their rights and experience them in everyday life.

Skegness Academy remains committed to further advancing the principles of UNICEF, both within the school and the wider community. By promoting awareness and encouraging action, the Academy strives to make a lasting positive impact on the lives of children locally and globally.

This achievement marks a proud milestone in Skegness Academy’s journey, with continued passion and dedication driving future progress towards the highest standards of child rights education.