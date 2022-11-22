Sleaford area schools enjoy fundraising for Children In Need

More Sleaford area schools took part in fundraising for children In Need on Friday.

Enchanted Forest Class (Reception) with Miss Cook (left) Mrs Jena (centre) and Mrs Elmes (right) dressed up for Children In Need at Caythorpe School.

Caythorpe School children were either wearing spotty clothes, pyjamas or non-uniform for a donation.

Meanwehile Winchelsea School pupils in Ruskington had a great day raising money for charity.

Everyone arrived in their pyjamas and had breakfast together which was no mean feat with over 230 children.

More Caythorpe School children in Children In Need outfits.

After that children had the chance to have their face painted like Pudsey, put all the coins on the large Pudsey picture boards and in the afternoon had our raffle for Children in Need prizes after selling raffle tickets throughout the week.

Headteacher Helen Duckett said at the end of the day: “We are all exhausted but proud that we have raised over £540.”

Classes having fun for Children In Need at Winchelsea School.

Face painting for Children In Need at Ruskington's Winchelsea School.

Children In Need raffle winners at Winchelsea School with headteacher Helen Duckett.

