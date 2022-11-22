Sleaford area schools enjoy fundraising for Children In Need

Caythorpe School children were either wearing spotty clothes, pyjamas or non-uniform for a donation.
Meanwehile Winchelsea School pupils in Ruskington had a great day raising money for charity.
Everyone arrived in their pyjamas and had breakfast together which was no mean feat with over 230 children.
Most Popular
Advertisement
After that children had the chance to have their face painted like Pudsey, put all the coins on the large Pudsey picture boards and in the afternoon had our raffle for Children in Need prizes after selling raffle tickets throughout the week.
Headteacher Helen Duckett said at the end of the day: “We are all exhausted but proud that we have raised over £540.”
More stories:
Advertisement
Advertisement