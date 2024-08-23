Smiles all round at King Edward’s Grammar School in Louth

Students at KEVIGS are celebrating today after being awarded brilliant GCSE grades. 96% of all students at KEVIGS achieved at least 5 grades 9-4 and 81.4% of students achieved grades 9-5.

This set of results has been the best the school has achieved since before the pandemic. Acting Headteacher, Sam Herridge said “We are incredibly proud of our Year 11 students today. Their hard work, dedication, and perseverance have truly paid off and as a result, our students have achieved an amazing set of results. We are delighted that many of our students will now progress to complete their A-level studies with us here at KEVIGS. We wish all our students the very best for their next steps, wherever they may be.” The school is also proud to highlight the following exemplary performances: