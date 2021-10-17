Stargazing students ‘back to normality’

Heckington schoolchildren had an out of this world experience on Friday when they had a visit from StarLincs Planetarium.
It was part of World Space Week. Teacher Holly Ruffy said: “They’re learning all about the solar system, how days, months and years are calculated by the rotations and orbits of the earth and moon, constellations and the planets.”
She said it was a chance to regain some ‘normality’ after children had been unable to go on school trips for so long due to Covid. From left - Dominykas Urbas, Lucy Howgate, Julija Kalanina and Trystan Almond.