Stargazing students ‘back to normality’

An out of this world experience for Heckington School pupils with a visit from Starlincs Planetarium. From left - Dominykas Urbas, Lucy Howgate, Julija Kalanina and Trystan Almond. EMN-210810-164047001

Heckington schoolchildren had an out of this world experience on Friday when they had a visit from StarLincs Planetarium.

It was part of World Space Week. Teacher Holly Ruffy said: “They’re learning all about the solar system, how days, months and years are calculated by the rotations and orbits of the earth and moon, constellations and the planets.”