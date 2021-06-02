A&E consultant appointed national clinical director

Lincoln County Hospital A&E Consultant Dr Dan Boden.

Lincoln County Hospital A&E Consultant Dr Dan Boden, has been appointed as the Interim National Clinical Director for Urgent and Emergency Care. He has agreed to step up until a permanent replacement has been appointed following the death of Dr Clifford Mann OBE earlier this year.

Dr Boden has been a part of the team at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust since August 2018.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic he split his clinical time between the A&E departments at Lincoln and Pilgrim hospitals, while also working as the Emergency Care Improvement Support Team (ECIST) Clinical Associate and the East of England Emergency Medicine Regional Clinical Advisor for NHS England and NHS Improvement.

Dr Boden said: “Dr Mann was an inspiration and a wonderful colleague who is greatly missed. I was fortunate to work alongside him for a number of years and have agreed to carry on with his work, until a permanent replacement is found.”

ULHT Chief Executive, Andrew Morgan, added: “Dr Boden has a wealth of experience and it is great that he has been recognised as the best person to continue Dr Mann’s really important work in the interim.”