Award winning Gainsborough Slimming World group is helping transform lives

After its relaunch in September 2024 members of a Slimming World Group in Gainsborough have lost more than 200 stone.

Lucy Lings started her group at Gainsborough Methodist Church in September 2024 and it continues to go from strength to strength.

Lucy said: “Since becoming the Slimming World Consultant for the Gainsborough Methodist Church group, I’ve led the group to achieve Gold Award status, a prestigious recognition that only a handful of groups across the Lincolnshire District receive.

“Ours is currently the only Gold Award group in Gainsborough, making this accomplishment both rare and special, particularly as it was achieved within just six months of me taking over the role.

Lucy Lings lost 3.5 stone before becoming a Slimming World Consultant

“I’ve also been invited to attend the Slimming World Oscars this June at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham, a black-tie event where I’ll proudly accept the award on behalf of our group.

“The transformation has been remarkable. Our average attendance has grown from 74 members to 125 members in the same period this year and together, we’ve lost over 200 stone so far in 2025, putting us well on track to exceed last year’s total of 290 stone.

“These are not just numbers, they represent real lives transformed, dreams realised, and a powerful community spirit.

“Many new members have joined after hearing about the supportive, successful environment we’ve created.

Lucy Lings with all of her group's hard-earned awards at the District Quarterly Meeting

“On a personal note, I’m also still on my own weight loss journey, having lost 3.5 stone before becoming a Consultant.

“I openly share my experiences, and many members tell me that knowing I’m ‘in it with them’ makes a real difference.”

Other achievements off the scales include being awarded Group of the Month for the first time in December 2024 and again in January and February 2025, delivering leftover festive food to the Gainsborough Salvation Army,

Slimming World Gainsborough meets every Thursday at the Methodist Church on North Street at 4pm, 5.30pm and 7pm.

Lisa said: “But what happens inside those doors is far more than just a weigh-in.

“This is a group built on kindness, trust, laughter and belief. It is a place where no one is judged, where every success is celebrated, and where setbacks are met with encouragement rather than shame.

“Whether you are walking through the door for the very first time or returning to us again, you will be met with warmth, understanding, and a room full of people who simply get it.

“We support each other, we lift each other up, and together we achieve more than we ever thought possible.

“If you are thinking about starting your weight loss journey, or restarting it, there is no better place to begin than with us.

“You will never have to do it alone. Our Gold Award-winning group is ready to welcome you with open arms and help you find not only weight loss success, but a new sense of confidence, pride and belonging.

“This is not just a slimming group, this is a special kind of support and we would love for you to be a part of it.”