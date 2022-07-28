Brilliance of nurse Kathryn celebrated

Kathryn Watson, Respiratory Nurse Specialist at County Hospital, Louth with her Cavell Star award.

Kathryn Watson, Respiratory Nurse Specialist working for the hospital’s Community Respiratory Team, was nominated by her colleagues for a Cavell Nurses’ Trust award for delivering a high standard of care and going above and beyond.

The Cavell Star Awards is a national programme, launched in 2018, that celebrates the dedication of nurses, midwives, nursing associates and healthcare assistants and recognises the care they provide to patients, families, and colleagues.

Each Cavell Star Award winner receives a remarkable medal, presentation case and pin badge.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kathryn ensured patients were kept safe and well and that those near the end of their life had compassionate care that helped them remain comfortable.

In addition, she always listened to patients, giving them time to discuss their concerns, and also ensured her colleagues were well supported, and her team described her as inspirational.

Kathryn said: “It was a complete surprise that my fabulous colleagues nominated me for Cavell Star. I accepted this award for them too because we are a team.

"We work very hard to support patients with chronic lung diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Pulmonary Fibrosis and always try to go the extra mile and make a positive difference to our patients.

"As community nurses, we are privileged to look after people in their own homes.”

Cavell Nurses’ Trust supports UK nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants, both working and retired, when they’re suffering a personal or financial crisis, often due to illness, disability, domestic abuse and rising living costs.

Another Lincolnshire winner was Amy Cheevers, a Parkinson’s Disease Nurse Specialist covering South, South West and the East of Lincolnshire.