Coffee shop in Louth County Hospital reopens

Louth County Hospital.

The trustees of the League of Friends of Louth Hospital have also announced that in addition to providing refreshments for those attending appointments in outpatients, the coffee shop also provides a service for staff at the hospital and the trustees look forward to finally welcoming the return of customers.

All funds raised by the coffee shop go towards supporting the purchase of equipment for use solely at our local hospital for the benefit of its patients.

The trustees are pleased to report that the League has recently provided funds of £27,480 towards the purchase of equipment for the Endoscopy department at Louth and, over the last twenty years, has provided a total of £552,000 towards the purchase of equipment.

Denise Haynes, who was recently appointed Chairperson of the League, commented “The trustees are extremely grateful to the volunteers who serve in the coffee shop, without whose help we would be unable to operate.

"We are always looking to recruit new volunteers and trustees to help maintain and enhance the charitable work we undertake.”

After 21 years in the post, the current treasurer is retiring and the League is actively seeking a replacement.

The position is not full time and would be suitable for a self employed bookkeeper/accountant, although all applications from interested parties will be considered.