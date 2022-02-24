Vaccination programme continues in county despite Storm Eunice

Storm Eunice caused considerable damage across the entire country, including at PRSA Mass Vaccination Centre in Boston, where it damaged the roof of the main building that the local vaccination team uses.

“The team responded magnificently and took all sensible precautions, including moving the vaccination programme off-site,” explains Rebecca Neno, Director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes at NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They very quickly moved to Fenside Community Centre, just a couple of miles away from PRSA, where they are operating a series of pop-up walk-in sessions, both for people who were previously booked in for an appointment at PRSA, as well as for anyone who wants to walk-in without an appointment.

Work will soon get underway to repair storm damage to the Princess Royal Sports Arena (PRSA) mass vaccination centre in Boston.

“Since this temporary move to Fenside Community Centre, the team have been busy vaccinating, and we’re really pleased that people are continuing to come forwards for their vaccinations. We think work will begin next week on repairing the damage to PRSA, and when we know when we can re-open it, we will let people know.”

PRSA and the county’s other Mass Vaccination Centre at the Lincolnshire Showground will both be changing the days they are open during March. From March 1 to 31 inclusive, both sites will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays between 2.30pm – 7.30pm. For PRSA this will take effect once the centre is repaired and able to re-open.

Another key focus for the vaccination programme right now is vaccinating those 5-11 year-olds who are considered clinically vulnerable and those who live with someone who is immunosuppressed, a programme that is ongoing in Lincolnshire, and which will be extended to all 5-11 year-olds in the coming weeks.

“Following on from the JCVI’s recommendation late last year that all clinically vulnerable 5-11 year-olds should be offered a covid vaccination, the government confirmed last week the expansion of this part of the vaccination programme to ‘healthy’ 5-11 year-olds,” adds Rebecca.

“At the moment we are continuing to vaccinate clinically vulnerable 5-11 year-olds and those who live with someone who is immunosuppressed, and parents or guardians will be contacted by the NHS locally – via a phone call or text message – and offered an appointment.

“The guidance we have from the JCVI indicates healthy 5-11 year-olds will be eligible for a vaccination sometime in April. In addition to this, the JCVI has also recommended an additional booster for those aged over 75, all residents in care homes for older adults, and all over 12s who are immunosuppressed, and this is what we are working towards. In the meantime, please be patient and kind to our staff – when we are able to let you know exactly when and how these parts of the vaccination programme will roll out, we will let you know.”

The vaccination teams also continue to offer pop-up vaccination sessions in Boston, Lincoln and Spalding, details below, whereby anyone eligible can have their vaccination on a walk-in basis, including boosters (16 and over) or first and second doses (available to anyone aged 16 and over, as well as 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent):

February 24-28 and March 1-2 at the Fenside Community Centre, Taverner Road, Boston PE21 8NL, between 1.30pm and 8.30pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see above) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Saturday February 26 at the Broad Street Methodist Church, Broad Street, Spalding PE11 1TB, between 10am and 4pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see above) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.