Younger people in Lincolnshire urged to get vaccinated against covid

Still opportunities to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in Lincolnshire.

Following on from the so-called ‘Freedom Day’ on Monday July 19, media and social media have been full of pictures of pubs, nightclubs, and sports events filled with people not social distancing or wearing face coverings, many of whom were younger and likely to be not fully vaccinated.

“The number of people being admitted to hospital has been ticking up steadily over recent weeks, although fortunately not to the same degree as last winter thanks to the rollout of the covid vaccination. However, unlike last winter, many of the people now being admitted to hospital are young and unvaccinated,” explains Rebecca Neno, Deputy Chief Nurse at NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group, which represents the county’s network of GP practices.

“We’ve come so far as a country with our vaccination programme, but there has been a definite drop off in the numbers of younger people coming forwards to be vaccinated, particularly those aged 18-29. Whilst many people might point to the six successive days of falling covid case rates, which is certainly encouraging, it is important to note the daily figures do not yet include the impact of the easing of restrictions on July 19.

“The covid vaccination has seriously weakened the link between getting covid and being unwell, or seriously unwell and being admitted to hospital, or worse. However, although younger people are generally at lower risk of dying as a result of covid, hospitals around the country are reporting increasing admissions of very unwell younger and unvaccinated patients. This is heart breaking since it could so easily be avoided by getting vaccinated,” comments Rebecca.

Having celebrated giving its one millionth vaccination last week, the covid vaccination programme in Lincolnshire continues and part of its offer is walk-in vaccinations, the benefit of which are that no appointment needs to be made. Alternatively, it is possible to pre-book a vaccination via the National Booking System website or by calling 119.

“Thinking of the younger people in particular, we know that there are a various reasons why some have not yet come forwards for their vaccination, and I want them to know that, if they have any questions or concerns, they can approach any of our vaccination teams who will provide whatever information is necessary – please come and talk to us to sort the fact from the fiction, and please don’t be one of those people who could have avoided ending up in hospital or worse,” adds Rebecca.

There are walk-in opportunities available to people aged 18 and over on a ‘first come, first served’ basis as follows:

PRSA MVC, Boston – offering Pfizer and AZ walk-ins (no individual choice of vaccine, will be administered according to JCVI guidance), first and second doses, 8am-7pm seven days a week.

Lincolnshire Showground MVC , Lincoln– offering Pfizer and AZ walk-ins (no individual choice of vaccine, will be administered according to JCVI guidance), first and second doses, 8.15am-7pm seven days a week.

Springfields Events and Conference Centre, Spalding (PE12 6ET) – offering Pfizer and AZ, first and second doses, 12pm – 8pm Friday 30th July.

John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough – offering Pfizer or AZ, first and second doses, 9am-1pm Saturday 31st July.

Storehouse, Skegness – offering Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses, 1pm-4.30pm Friday 30th July, and AZ walk-ins, first and second doses, 8.30am-12.30pm Friday 30th July.

Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe – offering AZ walk-ins, first and second doses, 9am-12.30pm Sunday 1st August, and Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses 1pm-4.30pm Sunday 1st August.