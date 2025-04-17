Making Easter ‘eggstra’ special at Lincolnshire hospitals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of Easter eggs are set to make Easter special for children in Lincolnshire’s hospitals thanks to the generosity of local businesses.

An ‘eggstra’ special thank you to Tom Clark and the team at Sutterton based agricultural company, Ernest Doe who recently turned up at Pilgrim Hospital Boston armed with loads of Easter eggs for poorly children who will be spending Easter in hospital or attending as outpatients.

Tom explained why it was important to support the hospital in this way. He said: “All our staff will have been to this hospital at some point in their life. We are a local firm and wanted to donate Easter eggs to our local hospital to make it a bit more enjoyable for the children who can’t be at home over Easter.”

The Easter eggs were very much welcomed on the children’s ward. Ward Sister, Dawn Barnes, said: “We try and make it fun for the children who are with us over Easter and these eggs will be sure to put a smile on their faces.”

Team from BT Lincoln donating Easter Craft Kits to staff at Rainforest Children's Ward, Lincoln County Hospital.

But the donations of Easter eggs do not stop there! Tooley Engineering, Platform Housing and The Painting Lady have also donated to the children’s ward at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, EE gifted Easter craft kits to the children’s wards at Lincoln County Hospital and National Grid have also made a gift of Easter treats to Grantham and District Hospital.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity Manager, Ben Petts said: “We have been overwhelmed by the generosity from these organisations. It will help make Easter be that little bit special for patients on our children’s wards or visiting as an outpatient.”

In 2024, the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity received over £1million in donations and funded projects worth over £108,000 to support cancer patients. This included resources for parents to help support and aid discussion with children about their cancer diagnosis, scalp cooling caps which help reduce hair loss during chemotherapy treatments and a new makeover to the Oncology garden which has created a peaceful and welcoming space for patients attending the hospital for treatments.

More information on how people can support the charity’s work and help provide those extras that improve patients’ lives can be found on its website: https://www.ulhcharity.org.uk/