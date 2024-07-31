Archaeologists set to dig for Second World War heritage at Fulbeck manor

Excavating a Second World War Nissen hut foundations - more archaeological work will be carried out during the three-day event at Fulbeck Manor.

An archaeological dig at the historic Fulbeck Manor is hoping to unearth airborne forces military heritage.

The Digging Market Garden project, running from August 15-17 is part of South Kesteven District Council’s 80th anniversary commemorations of the Battle of Arnhem during the Second World War, also known as Operation Market Garden, the largest airborne landing in history.

There is also a talk on British, American and Polish paratroopers’ presence in South Kesteven in Fulbeck village hall taking place at 7pm on Friday, August 16, by military heritage specialist Brian Riley.

By Air to Battle: South Kesteven’s Airborne Heritage is free to attend with tickets bookable via Ticket Tailor https://bit.ly/skdc-byairtobattle

Fulbeck Manor.

The village hall will stage a military heritage exhibition on Saturday August 17 between 10am and 4pm.

The dig is a partnership between the council and Oxford University, the University of Lincoln, Wings to the Past and Operation Nightingale, assisting the recovery of wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans through involvement in archaeological investigations.

Maj General Roy Urquhart, Commander of the British First Airborne Division, was billeted in the Manor in the 1944 build up to battle with engineering units in the stables – now Fulbeck Craft Centre.

Maj Urquhart’s daughter, Judy Urquhart, is making a special visit to Fulbeck where she will be introducing Brian Riley’s talk.

Paratroopers landing at Arnhem in September 1944. Photo supplied

Archaeologists, serving and forces veteran dig volunteers will be on site between 10am – 4pm, looking at the sites of former Nissen huts with the public invited to observe.

Coun Richard Dixon Warren, SKDC Armed Forces champion, said: “This is an incredible opportunity to learn more about Fulbeck’s very special backstory linked to the British First Airborne Division. We are very much hoping that the dig will act as a springboard to more archaeological explorations.”

Tim Clack, the Chingiz Gutseriev Associate Professor of Archaeology and Anthropology at the University of Oxford, said: "Operation Market Garden is one of the most controversial episodes of the Second World War

“Our Digging Market Garden project offers a unique opportunity to unearth some of the hidden heritage and backstory of the operation.

“Starting in the grounds of the picturesque Fulbeck Manor, the project aims to tell a previously untold part of Market Garden. This is the story of the daily routine, preparations, training, and life amidst the local community of airborne forces prior to their departure for combat.“It is incredibly fitting that in bringing this past to life, the project team comprises archaeologists and historians with strong links to the local area as well as veterans and service personnel. To be able to start this project in the 80th anniversary year of the Operation Market Garden makes it especially poignant.

“As an Allied offensive, Market Garden aimed to circumvent the strongest of the German defences, avoid the casualties of a broad front approach, and held the prospect of accelerating the defeat of Hitler's regime.

“The operation involved the largest airborne landing in history, courageous and daring assaults and heroic defences, but, ultimately, a series of strategic mistakes ensured its failure.”

Details for the Fulbeck Arnhem Event:

15-17 August. Digging Market Garden archaeological excavation: Fulbeck Manor. 10 – 4pm

16 August. By Air to Battle: South Kesteven’s Airborne Heritage; Illustrated talk. Fulbeck Village Hall. 7pm. Tickets free but bookable via https://bit.ly/skdc-byairtobattle