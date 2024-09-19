Grantham and District Hospital staff, past and present, are invited to celebrate 150th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Next month marks the 150th anniversary of when the foundation stone of Grantham and District Hospital was laid.

To celebrate this landmark anniversary, a celebration event is being organised for all staff, both current and retired, to commemorate this significant milestone in the hospital's history.

Organisers are also asking for anyone who may have any old photographs, artefacts or uniforms from the hospital's past to get in touch. They are particularly interested in items from the 1900s to 1960s.

Patient Experience Manager, Sharon Kidd, has worked at the hospital for 23 years. She said: “This is a really important anniversary for the hospital. So many colleagues will have been involved in providing care over the years and we would love to welcome them back.

a royal visit to Grantham and District Hospital

“So much has changed since the hospital first opened. Who could have imagined the advances in technology, the range of treatments available for patients and how high-tech our operating theatres would become. It will be brilliant to have a moment to not only reflect on all of the progress, but also all of the compassion and care that has been provided over the 150 years to the people of Grantham and Lincolnshire.”

Photographs already being collated include lots of staff, old buildings, royal visits, advances in technology and so much more.

Sharon added: “As we look forward to this exciting event, we would like to express our gratitude to all those who have contributed to the hospital's success over the years. We are proud of our hospital's history and excited to continue serving the community for many years to come.”

If any retired colleagues are interested in attending the celebrations on Tuesday 29 October or if you have any items that you would be willing to loan for the day, please email [email protected].