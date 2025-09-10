Land drainage heritage and classic vehicles on show for Heritage Open Day

The historic Ruston engine in action.

Dogdyke Pumping Station will be throwing open its doors to visitors as part of the annual national Heritage Open Days weekend.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historic pumping station near Tattershall Bridge will open to the public on Saturday 20 September from 12.30 to 4.30pm when you will be able to view the Bradley and Craven 1856 steam engine, oil engines, classic cars, tractors, working models and agricultural bygones, as well as a plant stall, tombola, bric-a-brac stall, refeshments and home made cakes.

This unique 1856 steam pumping engine, that once kept the land around Tattershall dry, will be at work powering the 24 foot diameter wooden scoop wheel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also the Lincoln built 40hp Ruston and Hornsby, single cylinder oil engine and Gwynnes centrifugal pump, which replaced the steam engine in 1940 will be at work.

There will be classic cars and other machinery on show as well at Dogdyke Pumping Station for the Heritage Open Day.

It should be an enjoyable day out for all the family.

Admission to the site is free.

Donations are welcome to help maintain the engines and site.

These engines are found east of Tattershall Bridge on the A153 Sleaford to Horncastle road, with an access road through Bridge Farm, LN4 4JG. There is a car park and refreshments are available in the pump attendant’s cottage.

For further information or if you would like to join the volunteer team contact the Publicity Officer, Chris Page on 07464948549 or visit the web site www.dogdyke.com