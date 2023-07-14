Sleaford Museum’s chairman will be giving a local history talk next week on the coming of the railways to the area.

Sleaford railway station in 1907.

In the middle of the nineteenth century, Sleaford was considered to be the ‘Flower of Lincolnshire’ with its prosperous agricultural trade, expanding population and programme of public works providing elegant and attractive

stone buildings.

However, there was a cloud on the horizon; adjacent market towns who plied the same trade as Sleaford now had ‘the railway’ which might give them a significant trading advantage. By 1854, there was still no sign of a railway connection for the town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In this talk, Mark Bamford, chairman of the Sleaford Museum Trust, will tell the story of the coming of the railway to Sleaford and the celebration and jubilation on a June day in 1857 in what could be considered to be ‘Sleaford’s Marvellous Year’.

This talk will be on Tuesday, July 25, starting at 7.30pm, at St Denys’ Church Room, Market Place, Sleaford.

Admisison for members of the Sleaford Museum Trust is £1; non-members, £3.