Talk on Royal Observer Corps for aviation enthusiasts

Charles Parker will be giving the lecture on the topic to the next meeting of the Sleaford and District Legionnaires Aviation Society on Tuesday, June 21.

Charles joined the Royal Observer Corps in the 1960s and served until the organisation was stood down in 1991 at the end of the Cold War.

Since then, he has maintained his interest in the ROC and his illustrated talk will cover its history and development with particular reference to Lincolnshire and Humberside.

It will be held at the Legionnaires Club, 6 Watergate, Sleaford, NG34 7RZ.

All are welcome to attend. Doors Open 7pm. Non-members £2.