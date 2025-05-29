FIFTY YEARS AGO: Oldrids opens second floor at Boston store in May 1975 (IN PICTURES) – part two

4 . Oldrids launch second floor at Boston store in 1975

LEFT: Pat Harley, seen here in the foodhall's behind-the-scenes 'preparation room', cutting and wrapping individual portions of cheese from large, fresh, whole block cheeses. RIGHT: Maurice Callow, manager of Oldrids Foodhall. "We believe we have managed to retain the friendly atmosphere of the small shop in a big store setting," he said. Among the specialty items to be found were: several varieties of Italian pasta, a full range of quality teas from Jacksons of Piccadilly, Norwegian slimming breads, marron puree, and imported pates. Photo: Boston Standard