FIFTY YEARS AGO: Oldrids opens second floor at Boston store in May 1975 (IN PICTURES) – part two

By David Seymour
Published 29th May 2025, 09:10 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 10:29 BST
Here is the second part of our look at how the Standard marked the opening of the second floor of Oldrids’ department store in Boston 50 years ago.

That week, the paper carried a 20-page supplement about the business and its sites in the town.

The first gallery covered the majority of the department store, which was located in Strait Bargate.

This gallery features more of that shop, plus sister outlets: Oldrids Contracts, Insiders, and the Man Shop.

One area of the department store not covered in the first gallery was the foodhall. This opened in November 1970 and was operated by wholesale retail grocery company Thomas Linnell and Sons Ltd.

Posing for the Standard photographer, meat manager Frank Beeson, Jessie Barwick and Mavis Harvey.

Assistant meat manager Peter Williamson grinding fresh meat for the foodhall's own special sausages - made from a recipe developed more than 25 years earlier by meat manager Frank Beeson.

LEFT: Pat Harley, seen here in the foodhall's behind-the-scenes 'preparation room', cutting and wrapping individual portions of cheese from large, fresh, whole block cheeses. RIGHT: Maurice Callow, manager of Oldrids Foodhall. "We believe we have managed to retain the friendly atmosphere of the small shop in a big store setting," he said. Among the specialty items to be found were: several varieties of Italian pasta, a full range of quality teas from Jacksons of Piccadilly, Norwegian slimming breads, marron puree, and imported pates.

