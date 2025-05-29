FIFTY YEARS AGO: Oldrids opens second floor at Boston store in May 1975 (IN PICTURES) – part two

That week, the paper carried a 20-page supplement about the business and its sites in the town.
The first gallery covered the majority of the department store, which was located in Strait Bargate.
This gallery features more of that shop, plus sister outlets: Oldrids Contracts, Insiders, and the Man Shop.
1. Oldrids launch second floor at Boston store in 1975
One area of the department store not covered in the first gallery was the foodhall. This opened in November 1970 and was operated by wholesale retail grocery company Thomas Linnell and Sons Ltd. Photo: Boston Standard
2. Oldrids launch second floor at Boston store in 1975
Posing for the Standard photographer, meat manager Frank Beeson, Jessie Barwick and Mavis Harvey. Photo: Boston Standard
3. Oldrids launch second floor at Boston store in 1975
Assistant meat manager Peter Williamson grinding fresh meat for the foodhall's own special sausages - made from a recipe developed more than 25 years earlier by meat manager Frank Beeson. Photo: Boston Standard
4. Oldrids launch second floor at Boston store in 1975
LEFT: Pat Harley, seen here in the foodhall's behind-the-scenes 'preparation room', cutting and wrapping individual portions of cheese from large, fresh, whole block cheeses. RIGHT: Maurice Callow, manager of Oldrids Foodhall. "We believe we have managed to retain the friendly atmosphere of the small shop in a big store setting," he said. Among the specialty items to be found were: several varieties of Italian pasta, a full range of quality teas from Jacksons of Piccadilly, Norwegian slimming breads, marron puree, and imported pates. Photo: Boston Standard
