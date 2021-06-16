TEN YEARS AGO: Pirate ship drops anchor at Alford school after £1,000 donation

Qwackers Pre School in Hanby Lane, Alford, had been fundraising for the timber-framed ‘vessel’ through coffee mornings for some time.
However, a £1,000 donation from the Alford Round Table enabled the pre-school to buy the item sooner.
Frances Johnson, manager at Qwackers, said: “The staff and committee are very grateful for the generous donation from the Alford Round Table.”
The feature was being used for picnics, reading stories, performing, and building dens.
Ross Hamilton chairman of Alford Round Table, said: “Qwackers is close to many of our hearts and we were delighted to be able to help them.”