TEN YEARS AGO: Pirate ship drops anchor at Alford school after £1,000 donation

Setting sail for imaginative fun at Qwackers Pre School 10 years ago.

Qwackers Pre School in Hanby Lane, Alford, had been fundraising for the timber-framed ‘vessel’ through coffee mornings for some time.

However, a £1,000 donation from the Alford Round Table enabled the pre-school to buy the item sooner.

Frances Johnson, manager at Qwackers, said: “The staff and committee are very grateful for the generous donation from the Alford Round Table.”

The feature was being used for picnics, reading stories, performing, and building dens.