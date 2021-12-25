Festival of Christmas trees lights up village with a global theme

Organiser, Christine Newitt EMN-211213-092438001

The event was begun at Great Hale parish church with carol singing on the evening of Friday December 10 and a small band playing led by Paul Miles.

Visitors were served mulled wine, delicious sweets, mince pies and hot drinks to warm a cold evening.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The actual festival took place on the Saturday, with trees adorning the church interior while guests were served traditional turkey baps.

Gemma Bailey of Helpringham EMN-211213-092450001

Church warden Elaine Huckle said the event was remarkable and everyone enjoyed the whole experience. “The Christmas trees were so beautiful,” she said.

“The local schools and people enjoyed exhibiting Christmas trees with the theme of Christmas around the world.

“We have chosen this theme as we are thinking of everyone around the world at this difficult time of covid.”

They had 20 trees representing different countries plus various stalls and games.

Church warden of Great Hale, Elaine Huckle EMN-211213-092502001

“Christine Newitt, a church member, has organised a Christmas tree festival every three years, which villagers look forward to,” said Elaine.

Father Christmas cycled around the village as he did last Christmas and stopped at the church to hand out gifts to the children.

Ms Huckle added: “We had a Christingle service on the Sunday which was very well supported.

“Christine and our committee worked extremely hard organising this event, but it was worth every moment to see people happy and enjoying the weekend.”

L-R Elizabeth Cawood and Rosemarie Armstrong selling Christmass decorations EMN-211213-092418001

Nick Newitt of Great Hale EMN-211213-092356001