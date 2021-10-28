Romance and mystery at book signing of former Skegness Standard editor

Local author John Cowpe, pen name John Pendleton, will be signing copies of his latest novel at Hildreds Shopping Centre, Skegness, on Monday, November 1, from 10am to 3pm.

By Chrissie Redford
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 4:30 pm
Former Skegness Standard editor John Cowpe will be signing his new book at the Hildreds Centre on November 1.

His third novel, “Hector’s Revenge”, is a touching romantic story with strong elements of mystery.

It follows one man’s love for a woman from being a teenager in the Swinging Sixties right through to the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

John, a former editor of the Skegness Standard, says: “I was delighted when Hildreds manager Steve Andrews invited me to do a signing session at the shopping centre. His support is absolutely fantastic.”

“Hector’s Revenge is available from major book shops as a paperback and from Amazon

Books as a paperback or an e-book. Follow the link to Amazon here .

Covid-19