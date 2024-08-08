Cogglesford Watermill in Sleaford to host bake off event
The Cogglesford Bake Off is happening on Saturday August 17 from 12noon to 3.30pm and is expected to be a delightful day of baking and tasting at the historic watermill off East Road in Sleaford.
Visitors will be invited to try the Blind Taste Test where you sample and compare baked goods from local shops. Your votes decide the winner.
There is of course the public Bake Off where entrants are asked to register by email: [email protected] then bring your cake into the mill by 11am on the day.
There will also be a Volunteer & Staff Bake Off where you can enjoy a variety of cakes baked by the dedicated tea at the mill, with no judging – just tasty treats and good times.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.