Join in the Cogglesford Mill Bake Off.

Amateur bakers are being invited to bring in their best cakes to compete for the title of Cogglesford Watermill’s Best baker.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cogglesford Bake Off is happening on Saturday August 17 from 12noon to 3.30pm and is expected to be a delightful day of baking and tasting at the historic watermill off East Road in Sleaford.

Visitors will be invited to try the Blind Taste Test where you sample and compare baked goods from local shops. Your votes decide the winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is of course the public Bake Off where entrants are asked to register by email: [email protected] then bring your cake into the mill by 11am on the day.

There will also be a Volunteer & Staff Bake Off where you can enjoy a variety of cakes baked by the dedicated tea at the mill, with no judging – just tasty treats and good times.