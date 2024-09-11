MSKP-18-08-24-fairburns
Fairburn’s of Burgh-Le-Marsh started its fundraising campaign for the charity in 2013.
Donating 1p from every dozen of its eggs sold across Lincolnshire, the fundraising total has now surpassed £40,000, with £10,000 raised in the last three years alone. Every penny goes straight to the LNAA which runs the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service across the two counties.
To mark the cracking milestone and ahead of this week’s Air Ambulance Week (September 9-15 ), Fairburn’s Judy Fairburn and her daughters Caroline Fairburn-Wright and Sarah Hall made a flying visit to the charity based in Lincoln to find out more about its life-saving work.
Judy Fairburn and daughters Caroline Fairburn-Wright and Sarah Hall on board the LNAA’s ambucopter with members of the crew
Judy Fairburn said: “We’re so proud to have been able to support this brilliant charity which touches so many lives when people need it most. To meet the incredible team in person and have a tour of the ambucopter was fascinating and also very humbling. Thank you to all our customers who have helped us support this amazing organisation.”
LNAA’s Joe Harper, Corporate Partnerships Manager, said: “The support from Fairburn’s Eggs over the last few years has been incredible, contributing over £40,000 to our life-saving service.
“With our average mission in the helicopter costing £4,000, the team at Fairburn’s and the customers who’ve bought their eggs have potentially saved 10 lives across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire. With a fundraising target this year of over £13m, we wouldn’t be able to keep our crews in the air and on the road without the generous support from businesses in our community like Fairburn’s Eggs.”
