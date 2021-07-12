PICTURES: How Skegness supported England in Euro 2020 final
Skegness woke up today proud of the England team's journey to the final of the Euro 2020 football tournament.
England may have lost 3-2 on penalties to Italy, but the winners were the bars and clubs in town that saw tills ringing and the customers returning with smiling faces, finally enjoying themselves after months in lockdown and Covid-19 restrictions.
The trophy might not have come home, but it was a lot of fun.
Photographer David Dawson was out in the resort capturing the excitement when there was everything to hope for...
