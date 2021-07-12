Cheering on England at the New Park Club in Skegness are (from left) Amanda Dryhurst, Deb Green, Andria Marsden, Jo Smit and, Lacey-Rae Dryhurst 10.

PICTURES: How Skegness supported England in Euro 2020 final

Skegness woke up today proud of the England team's journey to the final of the Euro 2020 football tournament.

England may have lost 3-2 on penalties to Italy, but the winners were the bars and clubs in town that saw tills ringing and the customers returning with smiling faces, finally enjoying themselves after months in lockdown and Covid-19 restrictions.

The trophy might not have come home, but it was a lot of fun.

Photographer David Dawson was out in the resort capturing the excitement when there was everything to hope for...

Flying the flag at the New Park Club in Skegness (from left) Danny Dykes, Wayne Green, John Savage and John Heald.

Come on England! Pictured at the New Park Club (from left) are Claire Roe, Margaret Townson, Billy Gregory and Jane Sheehan.

Ready to cheer on England at Churchills Wine & Sports Bar are (from left, front) Andrew Storr and Jason Curry: (from back) Dawn and Steve Radford, Dan Meik, John Miles and Annette Monaghan.

Pictured (from left) at Churchills Wine & Sports Bar are David Teague, Andy Giles, Di Teague and Matthew Grimes.

