Top quality status awarded to popular Horncastle chippy

Narinder Singh and the Mermaid Fisheroes team with their quality accreditation.

A popular Horncastle chippy has taken its place among the UK’s top fish and chips having earned quality accreditation by its peers.

Mermaid Fisheries on South Street in the town has recognised for its high standards by the National Federation of Fish Friers – the trade body that represents and offers training to 8,500 of the nation’s fish and chip shops, and runs the Quality Accreditation scheme, sponsored by Sarsons Vinegar. The scheme rewards and promotes shops that provide good quality products and high standards of hygiene, as well as friers who show a high level of competence and is a way of raising standards within and enhancing the profile of the fish and chip sector.

To qualify each shop must go through a virtual inspection by an NFFF Approved Assessor who judges the shop on presentation, hygiene and cleanliness, staff training, equipment, frying and sales skills and most importantly the quality of the cooked product.

Narinder Singh of Mermaid Fisheries said: “We are delighted to gain our place in the scheme. To be recognised as one of the top fish and chip shops by the NFFF is indeed an honour and a credit to our hardworking staff, who I would like to offer my sincere thanks for their continued hard work and efforts to maintain our excellent reputation.

"I would personally like to thank all our customers, new and old. The support and encouragement they have offered has been great. It has motivated us to maintain our high standards which have been recognised with this accreditation.”

The accreditation signals to the consumer that they can buy with confidence where the award is displayed, and is designed to encourage more outlets to raise their standards.

NFFF president Andrew Crook explained: “The NFFF Quality Accreditation scheme is extremely comprehensive. Food safety is a key area that we examine together with other key aspects of the business including the preparation and cooking equipment, to the management of paperwork and the traceability of fish.

"Mermaid Fisheries clearly takes pride in where it sources its fish and potatoes from,” said Andrew. “Achieving the NFFF Quality Accreditation provides reassurance to customers that they are being served cooked food using high-quality ingredients.”

Each accreditation is valid for one year and standards have to be maintained and assessed to retain the status.