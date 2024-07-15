Allison Homes acquires land to bring 480 new homes to Grantham village
The mixed tenure development, called Manthorpe Chase, will be located on land north of Longcliffe Road and spans over 93 acres.
Construction work on the £95m development is set to begin this summer. The first open market homes will be available for property seekers next year, with the doors to the show home due to open in May 2025.
As part of its commitment to Manthorpe, Allison Homes will be providing £5.3m worth of S106 contributions, which will go towards supporting the area’s NHS, education services, cycleways and off-site highways improvement works.
Sophie Kendal, Land and Partnerships Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are very proud to have secured this land in Manthorpe and I’d like to thank the whole team at Allison Homes, who worked exceptionally hard to get this acquisition over the line.
“Manthorpe Chase will be our fifth active site in Lincolnshire and forms an important part of our growth plans. As some of our existing Lincolnshire developments come to the end of their construction, Manthorpe Chase will become our flagship development in the region, and we are very excited to get started on building the first of the 480 homes.”
