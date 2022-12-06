A hidden private garden could become the first step of a riverside footpath through Sleaford.

The proposed enhancements to the garden area are set to be considered next week. Image: NKDC

The large green space off Southgate, next to Money’s Yard car park, has become overgrown after the house stood vacant for several years.

Few people know that the large town centre haven is there, according to planning documents.

North Kesteven District Council hopes to make the garden into a pleasant thoroughfare for shoppers, which could one day be extended into a riverside pathway.

Proposals for the open space show benches, paths and potentially a cafe, linking Money's Yard and the Market Place. Image: NKDC

The space would connect Money’s Yard car park and a footpath along the River Slea.

Artists’ sketches envision the space as a park with winding gravel and grass paths, with a variety of benches amongst nature.

There could even be space for a cafe with seating area and a footbridge over the river, which would eventually link through to the Market Place as part of what has been known as the Heart of Sleaford project.

The exact layout would be approved by a future application.

The ‘tranquil and calming’ space will improve people’s wellbeing, the council’s plans say.

“This proposal will provide a quality open public space for use of residents and visitors alike. It will therefore help with the attractiveness of the town centre to casual visitors looking to rest or observe the river in the town centre.

“The provision of this space will enable residents and visitors to enjoy a tranquil and calming open space located by the river as it flows through the town. This will assist with their physical and mental wellbeing by offering quiet contemplative space to relax and unwind.”

It adds that the green space will encourage people to walk into the town centre rather than drive.

The garden wall would be partly demolished under the plan, and a dilapidated summer house would be knocked down.

The neighbouring house, which is also owned by the council, will remain unchanged.

The scheme has been recommended for approval at the council’s planning on Tuesday, December 13.

